Law and Order: Pair of DWI arrests

Gerald Richard Soule Jr., 28, of Woodstock Lane, Brockport, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; DWI -- operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; speeding -- going more than 55 mph; and refusal to take a breath test. Soule was arrested after a traffic stop on Clinton Street Road in Bergen at 1:37 a.m. on Feb. 1. He was given traffic tickets and is to appear in Bergen Town Court on Feb. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Jordan Alejandro.

Merrill Phillip Anthony, 46, of Bernd Road, Pavilion, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- first offense; refusal to take a breath test; speed not reasonable and prudent; and failure to obey a traffic control device. At 2:23 a.m. on Jan. 25, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies received a call about a vehicle off the road in the 6900 block of Junction Road in the Town of Pavilion. Upon arrival, they found the driver and sole occupant, Anthony, attempting to drive his vehicle out of a ditch. Upon further investigation, Anthony was arrested on the charges. He is due in Pavilion Town Court on Feb. 4. The case was handled by Deputy Brock Cummins, assisted by Deputy Austin Heberlein.