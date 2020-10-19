Law and Order: Pair of DWI arrests

Cody Michael Donahue, 24, of Royce Road, Varysburg, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated per se -- with a BAC of .18 percent or more; driving while intoxicated -- first offense; refusal to take a breath test; speeding -- exceeding 55 mph. At 2:28 a.m. on Oct. 17, Donahue was arrested after a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Alexander Road in Alexander. He was allegedly found to be intoxicated. Donahue was released on appearance tickets and is due in Alexander Town Court on Nov. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Sgt. Jason Saile.

Sarah Jane Scott, 39, of South Fitzhugh Street, Sodus Point, is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC greater .08 percent; DWI; and no turn signal. At 10:17 p.m. on Dec. 9, Scott was arrested after a traffic stop for allegedly failing to use a turn signal when turning onto Clinton Street Road (Route 33) in Bergen. She was allegedly found to be intoxicated at the time. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Bergen Town Court on Dec. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Jhermero Darius Maxey, 29, of Robinson Road, Lockport, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree and speeding (65 in a 55-mph zone). At 10:19 p.m. Oct. 16, Maxey was arrested after a traffic stop on Lewiston Road in Alabama. He was issued traffic tickets and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Alabama Town Court on Dec. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig.