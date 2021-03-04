Law and Order: Pair of DWI arrests

Michael Anthony Flatley, 33, of Sage Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- with a previous conviction within 10 years; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; and failure to keep right on a two-lane road. At 1:12 a.m. March 3, Flatley was arrested on the charges after a traffic stop on Alleghany Road in Alabama. He was arraigned in Alabama Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Genesee County Court on May 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy David Moore.

Jeffrey Richard Doherty, 45, of Timberpoint Road, East Islip, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated; DWI; driving left of pavement markings; and improper signal. At 6:65 p.m. on March 3, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Buffalo Street in Alexander and Doherty was subsequently arrested. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Alexander Town Court on April 27. The case was handled by Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.