Law and Order: Pair of females accused of brawling in the wee hours at Williams Park, woman arrested after dog-bite incident on Central Avenue

Dakota R. White, 20, of Central Avenue, Batavia, and Meghan B. Blodgett, 22, of Soccio Street, Batavia, were both arrested at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 27 at Williams Park at 101 Pearl St. in the City of Batavia. Batavia police were called there for subjects in a physical altercation. After an investigation, the defendants were arrested for a Batavia Municipal Code violation -- In Park After Hours ( 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.). They were released with appearance tickets and were due in City Court on Aug. 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Stefanie M. Lawlis, 35, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with having a dog running at large, having an unlicensed dog and having an unvaccinated dog. She was arrested at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 22 on Central Avenue in Batavia following an animal bite complaint. She was issued an appearance ticket for City Court and was due there Sept. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

David J. Barton, 54, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with forcible touching. At 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 28, Barton was arrested Batavia police following a complaint that Barton allegedly touched a female companion inappropriately with her consent. He was issued an appearance ticket and was due in City Court Sept. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.

Aaron L. Klein, 47, of Montclair Avenue, Batavia was arrested at 10:08 p.m. on Aug. 26 after a traffic stop on Monclair Avenue, where it was found the he was driving on a suspended license. It was also found that he was in violation of an ignition interlock device restriction and he allegedly had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. He was issued tickets and is due in City Court on Sept. 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Jeffery C. Rogers, 33, of Old Washington Pike, Knoxville, Tenn., was arrested at 7:56 p.m. on Aug. 25 on West Main Street Road in Batavia following an investigation into a possible hit-and-run accident. He is charged with DWI; aggravated DWI; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; speeding; and unlawful possession of maijuana. He was jailed in lieu of $2,500 bail or bond and was due in City Court on Aug. 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Derek Elijah Wilcox, 30, of Congress Avenue, Rochester, is charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance. The arrest was made at 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 on Ellicott Street in Batavia following the investigation into a suspicious vehicle where Wilcox was allegedly found to possess crack cocaine. He was due in City Court Aug. 28 to answer the charge. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Noah Charles Stiles, 18, of Westcott Road, Medina, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 on South Main Street in Batavia after it was determined he allegedly stole several items from a house. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in City Court on Sept. 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

A 16-year-old male lives in the City of Batavia was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 after he allegedly stole an iPhone was another person. The incident occurred on Lewis Place, Batavia. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in City Court on Aug. 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Bailey M. Burns, of Prospect Street, Attica, was arrested on a bench warrant on Aug. 23 after he failed to appear at the Genesee County Jail for his sentenced weekend incarceration. He was jailed in lieu of $2,000 bail or bond and was due back in City Court on Aug. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Bleyke Z. Culver, 22, of Walnut Street, Batavia, was arrested on Aug. 16 on a bench warrant out of City Court for failing to appear on a charge was second-degree criminal contempt. He was jailed in lieu of $1,500 bail or bond and is due in City Court on Sept. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.