Law and Order: Pair of Ohioans accused of being obscene and disorderly at Darien Lake

Rachel M. Grace, 30, of 638 N. Buckeye St., Wooster, Ohio, and Jeremy R. Triesler, 39, of 9318 Lincoln Way East, Orrville, Ohio, were arrested at Darien Lake Theme Park on Alleghany Road in the Town of Darien on Sept. 7. At 7:20 p.m. deputies responded to a criminal mischief complaint. It is alleged that Grace became angry and threw a bucket of water at a food service employee, causing $594.15 in damages. Triesler allegedly became belligerent and used obscene language, which caused a disturbance at the theme park; then he allegedly shoved a security officer when they attempted to intervene. Grace is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. Triesler is charged with second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Brock Cummins, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

James Darrell Hooten Sr., 30, of Sunset Parkway, Oakfield, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct. At 5:35 p.m. on Sept. 7, while attempting to arrest another subject on a warrant on Sunset Parkway in Oakfield, Hooten Sr. was arrested. He allegedly attempted to prevent the arrest of another person. He is also accused of threatening Genesee County Sheriff's deputies and Probation officers and using obscene language in public. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Oakfield Town Court on Oct. 7. The case was handled by Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Nancy M. Storms, 46, of Perry Road, Pavilion, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. At 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 2, Storms was arrested on North Street in Batavia for allegedly pushing another person during an altercation. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Lakeisha A. Gibson, 33, of Lewis Place, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. On Sept. 3 at 6:42 p.m. Batavia police responded to Lewis Place for a complaint of criminal mischief. Gibson was arrested for allegedly damaging a vehicle window. She was issued an appearance ticket for Sept. 17 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Brian E. Freeman, 46, of Genesee Park, Monroe, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; aggravated DWI -- a BAC of .18 or more; and speeding. Freeman was arrested at 12:37 a.m. on Aug. 31 on Oak Street in Batavia following a traffic stop. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Joshua M. Gaudioso, 30, of Albion Road, Oakfield, is charged with petit larceny. At 6:42 on Aug. 15, Gaudioso was arrested following a larceny complaint in the Village of Oakfield. He allegedly stole a NYS license plate that did not belong to him. Following his arrest, he was taken to jail then released on an appearance ticket. He is due in Corfu Village Court on Oct. 7. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Ebony S. Sanders, 41, of Lake Avenue, Rochester, is charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree and speeding. On Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m., Sanders was stopped on Interstate 490 in the Town of Le Roy following the alleged observation of a vehicle/traffic violation. Upon conducting a roadside interview with Sanders, the odor of burnt marijuana was allegedly detected. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Le Roy Town Court on Oct. 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Deputy Chad Minuto.