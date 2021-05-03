Law and Order: Parolee accused of striking woman in front of children playing, then fleeing from police

Bennie Wright, no age provided, is charged with third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest. He was arrested at 8:14 p.m. April 27, on Thorpe Street, Batavia. It is alleged that during a domestic incident that Wright struck a female multiple times in front of children playing in the neighborhood, then fled on foot after being told BPD had been called. A male matching his description was observed and when officers attempted to stop wright, he allegedly tried to evade police by running. A short foot pursuit ensued and Wright allegedly continued to be combative and physically resist arrest. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $1 cash bail. Wright was on parole and held in jail on a NYS Parole violation.

Devon Wright (inset photo right), 19, of South Main Street, Batavia, was arrested at 7 p.m. on April 23 on a Batavia City Court Warrant and is charged with second-degree menacing, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and second-degree harassment. He allegedly threatened several individuals in a vehicle with a weapon. Wright was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released. Wright is due back in Batavia City Court on May 13.

Thomas Tacito, 61, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct and public lewdness. He was arrested at 6:22 a.m. April 26 after allegedly making obscense gestures and exposing his bare buttocks to a neighbor during a dispute. He was issued an appearance ticket and released. At 4:20 p.m. the next day, April 27, Tacito was arrested and charged with criminal tampering for allegedly taping the car windows and doors of a vehicle owned by another person without their consent. He was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is due in Batavia City Court on May 4 to answer all charges.

Alisia Compton, 37, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested at 5:04 p.m. April 27 after a report of a physical altercation on the front lawn of her residence. It is alleged that Connolly intentionally damaged the law mower belonging to another person. She was issued an appearance ticket and released. She is due in Batavia City Court on May 4.

Marcus Hill, 38, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. April 25 following a traffic stop after Batavia police patrols allegedly observed a trailer being towed without a license plate. Upon further investigation it was learned that Hill was operating while having a revoked NYS non-driver ID with a total of 62 suspensions. Hill is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; unlicensed operation in the first degree; and having an unregistered trailer.

Scott Graham, 56, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI -- with a BAC of .18 percent or more. He was arrested at 1:51 p.m. April 26 after an investigation into a property damage accident that occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex. It is alleged that he pulled into the parking lot and struck an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle. He was issued appearance tickets and released.

Melissa Wetmore, 48, of Richmond Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Wetmore was arrested at 1:44 a.m. on March 21 after a traffic stop. It is alleged that at the time she possessed cocaine, which a Batavia police reports says was confirmed by the Monroe County Crime Lab. She is was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on May 4.

Randy L. Sharock was arrested for: allegedly driving while intoxicated -- first offense; driving while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; speed unreasonable or imprudent; and failure to maintain lane. Sharock was arrested at 12:42 a.m. on Main Road, Pembroke, April 30, after a property damage auto accident. Sharock was issued appearance tickets and is due in Town of Pembroke Court on May 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein, assisted by Sgt. Michael Lute.

Heather Ann Larock, 44, of Summit Street, Batavia, is charged with driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely, and speed not reasonable and prudent. At 1:20 a.m. on May 1, Larock was arrested on Byron Road in the Town of Stafford after the investigation of a motor-vehicle accident. She was released with appearance tickets and is due in Stafford Town Court on June 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alajandro, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.