Law and Order: Parolee jailed, accused of striking person in face multiple times in front of a child

Jon Hoyt Bush, 37, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. On Oct. 16 Batavia Police Officer Peter Post responded to a residence on Oak Street in Batavia and arrested Bush following a domestic incident. It is alleged that earlier that day at 5:38 a.m., Bush struck a person in the face multiple times causing injury while in the presence of a child. Bush as arraigned in Batavia City Court at 3:15 p.m. and put in jail on a parole warrant. He is due to return to city court on Nov. 18.

Christopher Connor Good, 19, of Cohocton Road, Corfu, is charged with first-degree burglary. On Oct. 20, Good was arrested after an investigation. It is alleged that he unlawfully entered another person's home on Liberty Street in Batavia at 1:34 p.m. on Oct. 20 and caused physical injury to that person. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. An order of protection was issued to protect the victims. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Katie L. Wannemacher, 31, of Trumbull Parkway, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, and criminal obstruction of breathing. She was arrested on Oct. 17 following an investigation of an incident at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 on Trumbull Parkway in which she allegedlt choked someone in front of two children. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court on Dec. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Austin Hedges.

Sean Michael Keem, 40, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment -- with physical contact. Keem was arrested after Batavia Police officers Austin Hedges and Wesley Rissinger responded to a disturbance on Bank Street in Batavia at 8:27 p.m. Oct. 17. After an investigation, Keem was arrested for allegedly striking another person. He was released on an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Jan. 20.

Darrin Mitchell Brown, 31, of West State Street, Albion, is charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument. He was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of several hypodermic needles at on Oct. 19 during the course of a larceny investigation at 6:16 p.m. at the Speedway gas station and convenience store on West Main Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Jan. 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Marcella F. Greene, 36, of Pleasant Valley Road, Bliss, is charged with criminal possession of a needle and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. On Oct. 19, Greene was arrested after an investigation into a larceny at 6:51 p.m. at the Speedway gas station and convenience store on West Main Street in Batavia. Greene was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Thomas James Sine, 52, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with aggravated second-degree harassment -- communication of a threat via phone or computer or mail. On Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. Sine was arrested after allegedly having unwanted contact with a person on West Bergen Road in Le Roy and making threats via cell phone. He was arraigned in Le Roy Town Court and is due to return there Dec. 14. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Shante M. Griffin, 28, of Fisher Park, Batavia, is charged with owning an unlicensed dog. Griffin was arrested on Oct. 15 for having an unlicensed dog in an upper apartment on Fisher Park on Sept. 25. Griffin was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Andre L. Roberts, 28, of Burrows Street, Rochester, was arrested Oct. 21 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. He allegedly failed to appear as required on Sept.15, prompting the warrant to be issued. Roberts was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters and released on an appearance ticket to be in court Oct. 22. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Amanda S. Dombrowski, 37, of Versailles Road, North Evans, is charged with failure to appear. Dombrowski was arrested on Oct. 15 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. It is alleged she failed to appear in court as required on Aug. 3. Following arraignment, she was released on her own recognizance and is due back in city court on Oct. 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.