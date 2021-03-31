Law and Order: Pavilion man accused of chasing a person around a yard while making threats

Daniel William Knauss Jr., 51, of West Park Street, Pavilion, is charged with third-degree menacing. On March 29, Knauss turned himself into the Genesee County Jail. The charge stems from an incident at 7:10 p.m. on March 25 in which Knauss allegedly chased a person around a yard on West Park Street while conveying verbal threats, causing the person to fear physical injury from the defendant. Knauss was processed at the jail and released on an appearance ticket to be in Town of Pavilion Court on April 6. The case was handled by Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by jail Corporal Chaya and jail deputies Bartholomew and Strumpf.

Ian Robert Standinger, 24, of Brookview Road, Rochester, is charged with: false personation; speeding -- doing 76 mph in a 30-mph zone; unregistered motorcycle; uninspected motorcycle; operating a motor vehicle without insurance. At 3:57 p.m. on March 30 on Ford Road in Elba, Standinger was stopped for allegedly speeding. Upon interviewing him, he allegedly identified himself with a false name. He was also charged with operating an unregistered, uninspected motorcycle without insurance. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.