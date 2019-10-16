Law and Order: Pavilion man charged with criminal contempt -- accused of violating protection order

Shannon Gene Draper, 45, of Oak Street, Pavilion, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Draper was arrested at 8:21 p.m. on Oct. 9 after he was allegedly observed in the presence of a person with an active stay-away order of protection against him. He was issued an appearance ticket for Oct. 15 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia City Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.

Jennifer Lynn Button, 34, of Bennett Street, Oakfield, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. At 6:24 p.m. on Oct. 14 Button was arrested after an investigation. It is alleged that she sent text messages to a protected party on East Main Street in Batavia, in violation of a court order of protection. She was issued an appearance ticket for Nov. 7 in Town of Batavia Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Brock Cummins, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Nateeka M. Gibson, 30, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested at 4:54 p.m. on Oct. 10 on Ellicott Street in Batavia after a larceny investigation at a local grocery store. Gibson was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 22. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Brian N. Miles, 23, of Sixth Street, Rochester, was arrested on a warrant out of Batavia City Court on Oct. 15 after he allegedly failed to appear on a subpoena. He was arraigned in city court then jailed on $1,000 cash bail or bond. He is due back in city court Oct. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.