Law and Order: Pearl Street man accused of refusing to leave a business and resisting his arrest by BPD

Joseph Charles Barone, 39, of North Pearl Street, Batavia is charged with: obstruction of government justice; second-degree harassment; unlawful possession of marijuana; and trespass. Barone was arrested at 2:04 a.m. on Sept. 21 at a business on East Main Street in Batavia after he allegedly refused to leave and attempted to strike an employee. He also allegedly physically resisted Batavia police. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Jacob L. Hernandez, 25, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass in the second degree. He was arrested at 5:54 a.m. on Sept. 22 on Prune Street in Batavia after he allegedly entered a residence without permission and refused to leave. He was processed and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Arick Perkins.

Zachary John Gillard, 24, of West Avenue, Elba, is charged with driving while intoxicated, and aggravated driving while intoxicated -- a BAC of .18 percent or more. Gillard was arrested by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post at 2:44 a.m. Sept. 22 on East Main Street in the City of Batavia. He was arrested after a disturbance at a local business. He was subsequently release to a third party and is scheduled to be in Batavia City Court on Oct. 2. Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider assisted in the arrest.

Andrew J. Rock, 33, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt. He was arrested at 8:26 p.m. on Sept. 6 while in Genesee County Jail for allegedly contacting the protected party of a stay away order of protection. He was issued an appearance ticket for Oct. 1 in Batavia City Court, then released back into custody of the jail. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider.

Grace Crystal Murray, 20, of Pratt Road, Pavilion, is charged with petit larceny and conspiracy. She was arrested at 11:06 a.m. on Sept. 18 following a shoplifting incident at Dollar General on East Main Street in Batavia. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.