Law and Order: Pearl Street woman accused of spitting in the eyes of nurse caring for her at UMMC

Kelly A. Rodriguez, 47, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree. She is accused of spitting in the eyes of a nurse at UMMC in Batavia who was caring for her. She was given an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post.

Wendy L. Henry, 35, no permanent address, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Henry was arrested for allegedly violating a stay away order of protection at 5:37 a.m. on Jan. 26 on Central Avenue in Batavia. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Jacoby Luc Green, 20, of Lake Street, Perry, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and moving from lane unsafely. At 4:56 a.m. on Jan. 29, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Route 20 and Perry Road in Pavilion for a report of a one-car collision. After an investigation, Green was arrested and arraigned in Town of Pavilion Court. The defendant is due back there on Feb. 4. The case was handled by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Matthew Ronald Hinze, 29, of Genesee Street, Attica, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; aggravated DWI; and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. At 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 28, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on the south shoulder of Sumner Road in Darien. Following an investigation, Hinze was arrested. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Town of Darien Court on Feb. 18. The was was handled by Deputy Erik Andre.