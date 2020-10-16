Law and Order: Person accused of stealing vehicle from Hartwell Road, Pavilion

Jordan Elena Rubin, 36, of Chili Avenue, Chili, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny -- automobile with a value over $100. On Oct. 15, Rubin was arrested and he is accused of stealing a motor vehicle from a residence on Hartwell Road in the Town of Pavilion at 6:38 p.m. Oct. 3. Rubin was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Pavilion Town Court on Dec. 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Jacqueline Raj Garrett, 41, of Church Street, Le Roy, is charged with illegal use of toxix vapaors, a violation of NYS Public Health Law. At 10:06 a.m. on today, Oct. 16, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a female outside of a department story on Veterans Memorial Drive who was inhaling an aerosol. A deputy was dispatched and located the female allegedly in the act of consuming a hazardous inhalant while outside the story in view of the public. She wa arrested and issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on Nov. 19. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong.