Law and Order: Phelps Road man accused of driving with revoked license while on multiple drugs after injury accident

Derek Francis McQueen, 33, of Phelps Road, Corfu, is charged with: second-degree vehicular assault; driving while ability impaired by combined influence of drugs; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation; following too closely; and unlicensed operator. At 1:04 p.m. Sept. 16, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a two-vehicle collision with injury on Batavia Elba Townline Road in the Town of Elba. Following an investigation into the accident, it was determined that McQueen -- operator of the striking vehicle -- was at fault. A license check found the NYS driver's license was revoked. During the course of the investigation, it was suspected that McQueen was under the influence of drugs. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was subsequently arrested. The defendant was taken to the Genesee County Jail where City of Batavia Police Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk, a certified Drug Recognition Expert, administrered a drug influence evaluation, which allegedly determined McQueen to be under the influence of multiple categories of drugs. On Monday, Jan. 4, he was charged in the case due to the injury sustained by an occupant of the other vehicle involved. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Elba Town Court at a later date. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong.