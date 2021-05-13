Law and Order: Porter Avenue woman accused of getting almost $7.8K in SNAP benefits she wasn't eligible for

Elizabeth Fowler Gates, 43, of Porter Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: third-degree grand larceny; six counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; and seven counts of third-degree forgery. Gates was arrested after allegedly receiving $7,792 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- SNAP -- benefits she was not eligible to receive. She is accused of forging a signature on seven documents and providing six applications with false information in order the receive benefits. She was arraigned on May 10 in Oakfield Town Court and released to appear in Batavia Town Court at a later date. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein, assisted by Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello. The investigation was completed by Investigator Robert Riggi at the Department of Social Services on East Main Street Road, Batavia.

Andre Lamar Roberts, 28, of Burrows Street, Rochester, is charged with third-degree bail jumping. It is alleged that he failed to appear in Corfu Village Court on Dec. 7. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Genesee County Court tomorrow (May 14). The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Cummings, assisted by Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Terry Eugene Gamble Jr., 25, of Onslow Drive, Columbus, Ohio, is charged with: criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree; criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree; and operating a motor vehicle without a license to do so. On May 12 at 3:19 p.m., Gamble was arrested following a traffic stop on South Main Street in the Village of Elba. It is alleged the vehicle he was operating was stolen out of Ohio. Gamble was released with appearance tickets to be in Elba Town Court on May 26. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Ronald Welker.