Law and Order: Porter Avenue woman accused of not reporting income, wrongly getting SNAP benefits

Brenda Lee Draper, 46, of Porter Avenue, Batavia, is charged with two Class E felonies: fourth-degree grand larceny; and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. It is alleged that Draper did not report income that she was earning that she filed an application used to determine eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. As a result, she is accused of receiving $1,775 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to get. The investigation was conducted by Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigator Dakota Nicholson. Draper was arrested and charged by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Edward Joseph Marin Jr., 31, of South Cairo, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. At 1:49 a.m. Oct. 11 Marin was arrested after he allegedly knowingly violated a full stay away order of protection while staying at a hotel on Park Road in the Town of Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Nov. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alejandro, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.

Dylan Michael Birch, 20, of Lakeville, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Oct. 10 on Route 237 in the Town of Stafford. No other details provided. Birch was issued an appearance ticket to be in Stafford Town Court on Dec. 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy David Moore.

Jerald A. Shuler III, 27, of Batavia (no address provided), was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 246 in the Town of Covington for an alleged speeding infraction. During the traffic stop, he was allegedly found in possession of 1.65 ounces of marijuana. Shuler is charged with marijuana possession in the first degree, speeding over 55 mph, and having the driver's view obstructed. Shuler was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Covington Court on Oct. 26. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Colin Reagan.