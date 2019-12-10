Law and Order: Portland man accused of stealing gift cards from Christmas party at local hotel

Brian Lee Crockett, 39, of Woleben Road, Portland, is charged with petit larceny. At 1:48 a.m. on Dec. 7 Crockett was arrested after he allegedly stole various gift cards valued at $225 from a Christmas party at a hotel on Park Road in Batavia. Crockett was apprehended and arrested in his hotel room and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office alleges he had the stolen property in his possession at the time of his arrest. Crockett was issued appearance tickets and is due in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 19. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Nicholas J. Durkin, 38, of Drullard Avenue, Lancaster is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree grand larceny. Durkin was arrested on Dec. 5 while he was at Batavia City Court on another matter. He was arraigned there on the charges at 11:20 a.m. It is alleged that on June 19 on Washington Avenue in the city that Durkin took $4,900 ti perform HVAC work at a local business. After receiving payment, it is alleged that he never completed the work. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Nicholas A. Gaudy, 27, of Summit Street, Batavia, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated -- a BAC of .18 percent or more, DWI, and refusing to take a roadside breath test. Gaudy was stopped at 11:51 a.m. on East Main Street in Batavia following a civilian complaint. Gaudy was processed at Genesee County Jail and released on appearance tickets. Gaudy is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Teresa M. Stephenson, 30, of Cedar Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested following a complaint of larceny at a business on West Main Street in the City of Batavia at 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 5. Stephenson was released on appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.