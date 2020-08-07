Law and Order: Pratt Road man accused of possessing images of sexual performance by a child under age 16

Jordan R. Difilippo, 27, of Pratt Road, Pembroke, is charged with possessing sexual performance of a child less than 16 years old. Difilippo was arrested for allegedly possessing three images of a sexual performance of a child under age 16, a Class E felony, at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2017. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Pembroke Town Court at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9. The case was investigated by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office personnel -- Youth Officer Timothy Wescott, Chief Deputy Joseph Graff. They were assisted by the FBI, the Chesterfield, Va., Police Department, and the Genesee County District Attorney's Office.