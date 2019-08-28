Law and Order: Pringle Avenue woman accused of knifing victim on Hutchins Street

Brittany Smith, 27, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia (inset photo, left) is charged with second-degree assault and second-degree menacing. She was arrested after an altercation at 4:30 p.m. on Hutchins Street Aug. 23. Smith is alleged to have cut a victim with a knife. Smith was jailed without bail and was due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Miah Davis.

Lizbet D. Cramer, 42, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested after an investigation found she was allegedly not providing adequate supervision for a child in her care who was on declared by Family Court as a "Person In Need of Supervision" -- PINS (a child under the age of 18 who does not attend school, or behaves in a way that is dangerous or out of control, or often disobeys his or her parents, guardians or other authorities). Cramer was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for Sept. 10 in Batavia City Court. The case was investigated by Det. Eric Hill.

Jennifer Reed, 45, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. It is alleged that at 11:43 a.m. on Aug. 24 that she stole a bottle of Vitamin C from the Dollar General Store on East Main Street in Batavia. She is accused of concealing the item then exiting the store without paying for it. She was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 27 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Miah Davis.