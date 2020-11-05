Law and Order: River Street woman accused of selling crack cocaine twice to Drug Task Force agent

Jennifer M. Moore, 35, of River Street, Batavia, is charged with: two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony; and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that Moore sold crack cocaine to an agent of the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force on two separate occasions. Moore, who had an active arrest warrant, was located sitting in a vehicle that was parked in a parking lot on Park Road in the Town of Batavia, where she was taken into custody. She was also allegedly in possession of crack cocaine at the time of her arrest. Moore was arraigned in Genesee County Court and released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. The task force is comprised of law enforcement officers from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, the Batavia Police Department, and the Village of Le Roy Police Department. The task force was assisted by deputies and the District Attorney's Office.

James O. Weathers, 47, of Teralta Street, Rochester, and Ayeola N. Williams, 46, of East Path Rise, West Henrietta, were arrested on Oct. 31 on Route 33 in the Town of Stafford. At 12:38 a.m., Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore was on patrol in a marked Sheriff's vehicle and stopped their vehicle after observing a traffic violation. Williams was the driver and was put through field sobriety tests, which she allegedly failed. Further investigation and a vehicle search allegedly found marijuana and a loaded firearm. She is charged with: criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree -- a loaded firearm, which is a Class C felony; driving while ability impaired by alcohol, a violation; speeding -- over 55 mph, a violation; and operating a motor vehicle while having an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. Her passenger, Weathers, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, too. The District Attorney was consulted for bail recommendations and the defendants were arraigned by Town of Alabama Judge Pamela Thurber via Skype due to COVID-19 protocols. Both were then put in jail with Williams bail set at $1,000 cash or bond; Weathers' bail was set at $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Charlene Rae Cook, 31, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal contempt. Cook was arrested after a domestic incident at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 25 on Liberty Street for allegedly violating an order of protection. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond. She was due to return to city court on Oct. 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Kevin Maurice McCoy, 54, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt and failure to appear in court as ordered. At 7:54 p.m. on Oct. 31, McCoy was arrested after allegedly violating a stay away order of protection by being in the presence of the protected party on East Main Street. There was also an arrest warrant for him out of Batavia City Court. McCoy was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail, with bail set at $1,500 cash, $3,000 bond or $6,000 partially secured bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Samuel Freeman.

Brandon C. Dodd, 33, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny -- theft of a motor vehicle; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. At about 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, Dodd was arrested after the theft of a motor vehicle at a residence on Highland Park. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court via Skype and is due there on Nov. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Mathew Ray Albaugh, 35, of Townline Road, Bergen, is charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding -- exceeding 55 mph. At 1:42 a.m. on Nov. 1, Albaugh was arrested on Townline Road in Bergen after a traffic stop for speeding. It is alleged he was driving over 55 mph while having a BAC of .08 or more. He was released on an appearance ticket to be in Bergen Town Court on Nov. 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

Kristen Elizabeth Sekuterski, 34, of Orleans Avenue, Batavia, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs -- first offense; and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Following a "check-the-welfare complaint" at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 30 on Alleghany Road in the Town of Pembroke, Sekuterski was arrested. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Pembroke Town Court on Nov. 19. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Forsyth, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Justin D. McQuillen, 32, of Freeman Road, Byron, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI -- common law; and speeding. McQuillen was arrested Oct. 31 on Oak Street after allegedly being observed speeding at 8:52 p.m. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Benjamin G. Evans IV, 32, of Federal Drive, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested Oct. 30 after allegedly not following court mandate on Oct. 19. Evans was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Nov. 10. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Kenneth Quackenbush.

Tricia Marie Ruth Martinez, 27, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested after allegedly agreeing to purchase a Halloween costume from the victim and then taking the costume without paying for it at 5 p.m. Oct. 30 on Colby Road in Darien. Martinez was issued a ticket to appear in Darien Town Court on Dec. 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier.

Walter Tomlin Snell, 32, of Byron Holley Road, Byron, is charged with failure to appear. He was arrested Oct. 26 when located by Genesee County Probation after allegedly failing to appear in court as scheduled. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in city court Nov. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.