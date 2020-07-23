Law and Order: Robbins Road resident accused of stealing puppy from resident on Osterhout Avenue

Michael J. Hilton, 29, of Robbins Road, Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested after an investigation into an incident that occurred at 2:40 p.m. July 15 on Osterhout Avenue, Batavia. He allegedly stole a puppy from a resident. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on Oct. 20. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Jamie L. Soto, 45, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Soto was arrested at 6:50 p.m July 17 at an apartment on Liberty Street, Batavia. She is accused of pushing a family member. Soto was released with an appearance ticket for Oct. 21 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker.

Anthony L. Rice, 27, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear in Batavia City Court. A warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to appear on traffic tickets on Nov. 15. Following his arrest, he was released with an appearance ticket to be in city court on Aug. 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Alec Roberts, assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.