Law and Order: Rochester duo accused of burglarizing two gas stations

Jennifer D. Abrams, 29, of Locust Street, Rochester, and Tarus O. Fluitt, 47, of Rochester (address not provided), are both charged with: third-degree burglary, a felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a felony; third-degree attempted burglary, a felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a felony; and two counts each of fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor. In addition, Fluitt only is also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor. At 2:12 a.m. on Sept. 16, two suspected allegedly attempted to gain entry to the Kwik Fill gas station at 7010 W. Main Street Road, Le Roy, by throwing large rocks through the glass front door. The suspects then fled the scene after not being able to make entry. At 2:27 p.m., the same two suspects allegedly made entry to the Crosby's gas station at 5267 Clinton Street Road, Batavia, by throwing a large paver stone through the front glass door. The suspects entered the store and were allegedly in the process of stealing about $3,500 worth of cigarettes, when a Genesee County Sheriff's Office patrol arrived to check on the business, and they confronted the two suspects inside the store. The suspects fled out an alternate entrance, and went into a wooded area behind the store. They were apprehended a short time later. It is alleged they caused more than $1,500 in damage while inside the store. They were arraigned in Genesee County Court and jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. Fluitt remains in custody and is awaiting arraignment. The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate this incident as well as similar incidents that have occurred in recents weeks. The case was investigated by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, Deputy David Moore, Deputy Ryan Young, Deputy Jordan Alejandro, Investigator Christopher Parker, and Chief Deputy Joseph Graff. They were assisted by members of the NYS Polive Department, Batavia Police Department, Le Roy Police Department, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, and other members of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Kyle Allen Hawley, 30, of Chili Riga Road, Churchville, is charged with: second-degree burglary; criminal mischief -- intentionally damaging property; and criminal tampering in the third degree. On Sept. 15, members of the Genesee County Probation Department took Hawley into custody on an active, outstanding bench warrant out of Genesee County Court. It stems from an incident reported at 9 p.m. April 20 on South Lake Avenue in Bergen. Hawley was arraigned in county court at 3:05 p.m. and put in jail without bail. Hawley also had an arrest warrant out of Bergen Town Court and he was arrested on that warrant and released on his own recognizance. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen.