Law and Order: Rochester man accused of assaulting and injuring officer and resisting arrest

Andre Lamar Roberts (inset photo right), 28, of Burrows Street, Rochester, is charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, a Class C felony and Class A misdemeanor, respectively. On Dec. 8, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies apprehended and arrested Roberts following an investigation of an incident that occurred on Oct. 21 on Church Street in Alexander. Roberts allegedly resisted arrest when being taken into custody, resulting in a deputy being injured. Roberts was arraigned in Genesee County Court and put in jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to reappear in county court on Jan. 8. The case was investigated by Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, Deputy Jeremy McClellan, and Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.