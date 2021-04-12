Law and Order: Rochester man accused of driving while impaired by drugs and possessing crack cocaine

Abdi Adan Abdi, 21, of Warner Street, Rochester, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance; operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs -- first offense; and failure to keep right on a two-lance road. Abdi was arrested at 3:49 p.m. April 11 on Townline Road in Byron following a traffic stop. It is alleged that Abdi was operating the vehicle while impaired by drugs and that the defendant possessed crack cocaine. Abdi was released with appearance tickets and is due in Town of Byron Court on May 3. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Kyle Tower.

Erica Williams, 26, no address provided, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested for allegedly slamming a person's head against a wooden fence post at 7:23 p.m. March 30 on Watson Street in Batavia. She was released with an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on April 13.

Cassandra Elmore, 29, no address provided, is charged with second-degree harassment. It is alleged she scratched a person in the face at 11 a.m. on March 31 on Liberty Street in Batavia. She was released with an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on April 13.

Nateeka Gibson, 31, no address provided, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. She was arrested after a disturbance on Tracy Avenue in Batavia at 5 p.m. April 2. It is alleged that she violated a a court order. Gibson was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released. She is due to return to court on April 15.

Shawn Twardowski, 38, no address provided, is charged with criminal mischief. He was arrested after allegedly damaging property at an apartment house on Oak Street in Batavia at 3:25 p.m. April 2. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on April 13.

Thomas James Leonard, 37, of Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. On April 9, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office received a complaint about shoplifting at Walmart. It is alleged that Leonard stole property valued at about $44 at 3:30 p.m. April 9. He was arrested and given an appearance ticket to be in Town of Batavia Court on June 15. The case was handled by Deputy Kyle Tower.

Christopher Weigman, 32, no address provided, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested after an investigation revealed that he allegedly stole merchandise from a business on East Main Street in Batavia at 10:13 p.m. March 11. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on April 6.