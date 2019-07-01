Law and Order: Rochester man accused of grabbing, pushing BMS student, threatening another

George T. Sarkis, 58, of Chili Avenue, Rochester, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. He was arrested on June 26. It is alleged that at 6:16 p.m. on June 20 at Batavia Middle School on Ross Street that Sarkis grabbed a juvenile by the neck and pushed him and threatened physical harm to another juvenile. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on July 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Victoria Anne Smith, 43, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with petit larceny. Following a larceny investigation, Smith was arrested on June 23 for allegedly stealing money from the mother's purse at 8 p.m. June 20 while on Main Road in Stafford. Following her arrest, she was released on an appearance ticket and she is due in Stafford Town Court at 9 a.m. on July 15 to answer the charge. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.

Clint Jeffery Towne, 38, of Alleghany Road, Alabama, is charged with: third-degree reckless assault; fourth-degree criminal mischief; and second-degree harassment. He was arrested on Phelps Road in Pembroke following a domestic incident at 7:46 p.m. on June 28. Towne allegedly broke a glass door, causing the glass to shatter and injure the victim. He also allegedly choked the victim. He was arraigned in Pembroke Town Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is to return to the court on July 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Johnathan Nathaniel Taylor, 34, of Edgewood Drive, Medina, is charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree harassment. At 7:47 p.m. on June 26, Taylor was arrested on Pratt Road in Batavia after allegedly striking an adult female in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, while in the presence of six children under age 17. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in the court again on July 22. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Brandi Lynn Reuben, 23, of Sand Hill Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with second-degree harassment. Reuben was arrested following a domestic incident at 5:45 p.m. June 26 on Ledge Road in the reservation. She allegedly punched a person in the face multiple time. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Alabama Town Court on July 10. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.

Bobby L. Mobley Jr., 34, no permanent address, Batavia, is charged with: disorderly conduct -- violent behavior; disorderly conduct -- obscene language; and disorderly conduct -- obstructing pedestrian traffic. Mobley was arrested following a domestic incident at 12:45 p.m. on June 19 on Maple Street in Batavia. He allegedly repeatedly used obscene language, blocked the freedom of movement of a pedestrian on the sidewalk and continued his threatening behavior after being repeatedly warned to stop his actions by police. He was due in Batavia City Court June 25 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Maria I. Santiago, 34, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested after a physical altercation with another woman at 3:49 p.m. June 18 in a parking lot on North Spruce Street. She is due in Batavia City Court on July 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Kathryn A. Phillips, 41, of North Street, Batavia, is charged with two Batavia Municipal Code violations -- having a dog running at large and having an unlicensed dog. It is alleged that at 5:15 p.m. on May 6 on North Street that Phillips' unlicensed, unleashed dog left her property and attacked another dog. She was issued at appearance ticket for June 18 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Josephine G. Erhardt, 80, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with a Batavia Municipal Code violation -- having a dog running at large. She was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on June 17 after an incident in which her dog allegedly ran loose after a person and around the grounds of an apartment complex. She was issued at appearance ticket for June 25 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Michael J. Mead Sr., 32, of State Route 19A, Portageville, is charged with falsely reporting an incident. Following an investigation, Mead was arrested for allegedly calling Child Protective Services and filing two false reports at 9 a.m. on June 12. He was arrested at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket. He is due in Batavia Town Court on July 15. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Christine M. Jones, 32, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with a Batavia Municipal Code violation -- having a dog running at large. At 4 p.m. on June 19 on Hutchins Place, Jones's dog allegedly ran into the street and at the complainant. Jones was arrested and issued an appearance ticket. She is due in Batavia City Court on July 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Steven M. Lindner, 46, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: unlawful possession of marijuana; criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree; criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument; and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. Lindner was arrested following an investigation into a noise complaint at 10:25 p.m. June 18 on West Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket for July 9 in Batavia City Court, then released. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Christopher A. Ridgeway Jr., 27, of Bridgewood Road, Midlothian, Va., is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree; criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell; unlawful possession of marijuana; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; and having an obstructed view. Ridgeway was arrested after a traffic stop at 3:41 p.m. on June 27 on Hyde Park in Batavia. He was the driver. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He is due back in city court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Sgt. Christopher Camp.

Shonje K. Jefferson, 20, of Empire Boulevard, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Jefferson was arrested at 3:41 p.m. on June 27 after a quantity of drugs was allegedly located in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop where Jefferson was a passenger. He was jailed without bail and was due in Batavia City Court on June 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Sgt. Christopher Camp.

Joseph Lee Ruiz, 35, of North Clinton Street, Rochester, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree; and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree. He was arrested during an investigation at a residence on Bank Street in Batavia at 10:48 p.m. on June 21. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He was due back in city court June 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Jose Fuentes, 39, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. On June 7, Fuentes was arrested following an investigation into a complaint alleging that at 10:01 that night he rammed his wheelchair into another resident on Bank Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket for June 11 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.

Ricardo Sampel, Sr., 50, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested for allegedly having contact with a protected party at 1 p.m. on June 25 at UMMC. He was jailed without bail and was due in Genesee County Court on June 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Laura J. Reed, 27, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with violating an order of protection. She was arrested following an investigation into a disturbance at 11:55 p.m. on June 21 on Bank Street, Batavia. It was determined that Reed was in violation of a court order barring her from the residence. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision. She was due to return to court June 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Sgt. Matthew Lutey.

Thomas M. Rossiter, 34, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; aggravated DWI -- a BAC of .18 percent or more; aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree; and failure to keep right. He was arrested at 3:20 p.m. June 15 on Otis Street in Batavia after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident. He was issued several appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on July 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Kay E. Dilcher, 28, of Sunset Drive, Holley, is charged with two counts of false personation. It is alleged that at 10 a.m. on June 25 on Lewiston Road in Batavia that Dilcher claimed to be another person while she was in town for methadone treatment. She was identified not to be the person she claimed to be and she had several warrants for her arrest in two other counties. She was released on appearance tickets and was transferred to Orleans County Sheriff's Office to answer charges there. The case has handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis,, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens. At 9:14 a.m. on June 27 Dilcher was arrested and charged with false personation after being detained by Batavia PD for an unrelated incident and providing a false name to officers. She is due in Batavia City Court on July 9 for both cases. The second case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Michelle L. Misiak, 53, of South Main Street, Batavia, was arrested after an investigation. It is alleged that she contacted the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center at 9:07 a.m. on June 20 and reported a disturbance involving weapons on South Main Street resulting in a police response to the address. It was subsequently determined that Misiak's report was unfounded. He was issued a computer-generated appearance ticket and released. She was due in Batavia City Court on June 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Jessica M. Horton, 28, of Telephone Road, Pavilion, is charged with theft of services. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court on June 7 on an arrest warrant and put in jail on $500 bail. It is alleged that on May 17 on Oak Street in Batavia that Horton failed to pay for a local hotel room that she stayed in. The case was handled by Batavia Police Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Malik I. Ayala, 27, Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 8:52 p.m. on June 7 for allegedly stealing property from a store on East Main Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court June 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider.

Jesse D. Bowman, 26, of Vine Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. It is alleged at at 9:20 p.m. on June 20 on East Main Street in Batavia that Bowman stole items from a local business. He was processed, issued an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court on June 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Sgt. Matthew Lutey.

Daniel S. Kuczka, 75, of Walden Creek Drive, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. He was due in court after being issued an appearance ticket for trespass at 11:09 a.m. on June 25 on Walden Creek Drive. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due in city court again on July 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.

A 16-year-old resident of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear in court May 14 after being issued an appearance ticket. The youth was arrested on June 8 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court. He was released on his own recognizance and was due back in city court June 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Jacob John Sponaugle, 20, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. At 3:55 p.m. on June 24, Sponaugle allegedly brought a bag of marijuana into the Genesee County Probation Office. He was released on an appearance ticket in is due in Batavia City Court on July 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.