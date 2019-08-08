Law and Order: Rochester man accused of having narcotics with intent to sell and other crimes after Bergen traffic stop

Ajie Jqunn Javontez Smith-Ezell, 24, of Cummings Street, Rochester, is charged with: criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell; tampering with physical evidence; obstructing governmental administration in the second degree; resisting arrest; escape in the third degree; driving while ability impaired by drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; and failure to keep right. Additional charges are pending. The county DA's Office was contacted due to felony-level charges. At 9:17 a.m. on Aug. 1, a traffic stop was conducted on Route 33 in the Town of Bergen. While conducting a roadside interview with operator/owner Smith-Ezell, the odor of burnt marijuana was allegedly detected. He was escorted to the rear of a marked Sheriff's patrol car, where he was interviewed by Investigator Christopher Parker. A vehicle search allegedly yielded packaging indicative of narcotics distribution as well as about an ounce of marijuana. Smith-Ezell was interviewed some more and while attempting to remove "an anomaly" from the driver's pant leg, he is accused of resisting arrest and obstructing deputies from accessing and taking possession of the item. A brief foot chase ensued and Smith-Ezell was taken into custody after allegedly physically resisting arrest. He was arraigned in Bergen Town Court and jailed in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Investigator Parker and several others, including Deputy Richard Schildwaster, Sgt. James Diehl, Deputy Rachel Diehl, Deputy Kevin McCarthy, Investigator Ronald Welker, Trooper Valetta, Trooper M. Schmidt and his K9 partner.

Brandon Eugene Matteson, 25, of Ellicott Street Road, Pavilion, is charged with disobeying a mandate of the court and second-degree harassment. He was arrested after the investigation of a domestic incident that occurred 9:39 p.m. on July 25 in Pavilion. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Town of Pavilion Court on Oct. 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Sarah Ann Fiegl, 26, of Moore Road, Ransomville, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; DWI -- with a BAC of .08 percent or more; having a front headlight out; and driving left of pavement markings. At 11:24 p.m. on Aug. 4 on Main Road in Pembroke, Fiegl was arrested following a traffic stop. She was issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 22 in Pembroke Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy David Moore.