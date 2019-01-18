Law and Order: Rochester man accused of having sexual contact in Batavia with boy under 11

Brady Christopher Lund (photo above), 21, of Lake View Park, Rochester, is charged with: criminal sex act in the first degree; first-degree sex abuse; and endangering the welfare of a child. Lund was arrested on Jan. 17 and arraigned in Batavia Town Court at 4:20 p.m. He is accused of having oral sexual contact with a male victim less than 11 years old. The alleged incident occurred at 2 p.m. on Dec. 1 on Pearl Street Road in Batavia. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator/Youth Officer Timothy Westcott, assisted by Investigator Howard Carlson.

Carla L. Catalano, 46, of 9 Mill St., Apt. 1, Le Roy, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged that between September and this month that Catalano intentionally agreed with one or more persons to engage in or cause criminal possession of stolen property. Further it is alleged that Catalano knowingly possessed stolen property consisting of one pump shotgun (color black), belonging to the victim, and that she refused to return the gun to the victim when the victim asked/then demanded she do so. Catalano was arraigned in Le Roy Town Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Chazmar T. Walters, 26, of 12 Myrtle St., Le Roy, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with these misdemeanors: aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree -- driving while license suspended; and resisting arrest. It is alleged that Walters was seen by a Le Roy patrol driving on Myrtle Street in the Village while his license was suspended 20 times. Upon approach of the Le Roy patrol, it is alleged that Walters resisted arrest by refusing to exit the vehicle after being ordered multiple times to do so, then he had to be physical removed from the vehicle. It is further alleged that Walters continued to be obstructive during the officers attempts to walk him into the court for arraignment and further charge(s) are pending. Walters was arraigned before the Le Roy Town Court and committed to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.