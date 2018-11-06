Law and Order: Rochester man accused of menacing officer and damaging door of Sheriff's Office vehicle

Plush Dozier, 22, of Kelly Street, Rochester, is charged with thrird-degree criminal mischief and attempted menacing of a police officer. He was arrested on Nov. 5 for an incident that occurred in August in which he allegedly damaged the door in the back of a GC Sheriff's vehicle while he was being transported for a court appearance. He also allegedly attempted to menace a police officer during the same incident. He was arraigned on the new charges in Batavia City Court and is due there again on Nov. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Justin Williams, 56, Post Avenue, Staten Island, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing. Williams was arrested following an incident on Main Street in Oakfield at 2:58 a.m. on Nov. 5 in which he allegedly placed his hands around the neck of another person, causing them to be unable to breathe. He was arraigned in Oakfield Town Court and jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. Williams is due back in Oakfield Town Court at 6 p.m. Nov. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.

Lawrence W. Worsley, 38, of Ridge Road, Albion, is charged with third-degree assault. He was arrested after an investigation into a domestic incident which occurred at 1 a.m. on Nov. 2 on Vine Street in the City of Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court then jailed on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. He is due to return to city court on Nov. 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Arick Perkins.

Teshawn Anthony Lang-Smith, 22, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. He was arrested after a domestic incident that occurred at 3:20 p.m., Nov. 2, on Bank Street in Batavia. He allegedly damaged property belonging to another person. He was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $2,000 cash or bond and was due back in city court on Nov. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

Tyanna D. Green, 23, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, identity theft in the third degree and petit larceny. It is alleged that at 6:13 p.m. on Sept. 11 on Highland Park in Batavia that she used a stolen debit card to make multiple ATM withdrawals. She was arrested on Nov 1 and jailed with bail. She was due back in Batavia City Court on Nov. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Jamie Givens.

Tyrone Lee Doward Jr., 28, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI -- first offense, and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or more. On Nov. 3, Doward was arrested on Lake Road in Le Roy following the investigation into a suspicious vehicle at the 490 Truck Stop in Le Roy. He was allegedly parked in the parking lot after hours when the business was closed. He was transported to GC Jail and processed, then issued appearance tickets. He is due in Town of Le Roy Court on Nov. 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Dennis S. Rogers Jr., 46, of Batavia, was arrested on Nov. 3 by Troopers out of SP Batavia as the result of a traffic stop on Route 5. Rogers was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd, operating a vehicle without an interlock device, along with other traffic offenses after allegedly failing field sobriety tests. Rogers was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Pembroke later this month.

Riley Kristine Davis, 21, of Gilbert Road, Bergen, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and a muffler exhaust violation. She was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Nov. 3 on Clinton Street in Batavia after being pulled over for a muffler violation. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Joseph W. Morrow, 18, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. He was arrested on Cedar Street in Batavia at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 5 after he was allegedly found in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop. He was issued an appearance ticket and released. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.