Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 9, 2020 - 2:55pm

Law and Order: Rochester man accused of stealing vehicle, not having license, possessing stolen dirt bike

posted by Billie Owens in news, crime, notify, bergen, batavia.

Shane Christopher Bunce, 38, Chili Avenue, Rochester, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. At 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 8, after an investigation into a motor-vehicle theft that occurred on Clinton Street Road in Bergen, Bunce was arrested. He was issued an appearance ticket and uniform traffic tickets and is due in Bergen Town Court on Oct. 14. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien. Also, during the grand larceny investigation, it was allegedly found that Bunce possessed a stolen dirt bike. He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released with an appearance ticket for Oct. 20 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Calendar

September 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button