Law and Order: Rochester man accused of stealing vehicle, not having license, possessing stolen dirt bike

Shane Christopher Bunce, 38, Chili Avenue, Rochester, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. At 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 8, after an investigation into a motor-vehicle theft that occurred on Clinton Street Road in Bergen, Bunce was arrested. He was issued an appearance ticket and uniform traffic tickets and is due in Bergen Town Court on Oct. 14. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien. Also, during the grand larceny investigation, it was allegedly found that Bunce possessed a stolen dirt bike. He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released with an appearance ticket for Oct. 20 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.