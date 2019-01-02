Law and Order: Rochester resident arrested on felony DWI charge

Tevin Alexander Dowdell, 40, of Clifford Ave., Rochester, is charged with: driving while intoxicated as a felony; speeding in a 55-mph zone; refusal to take a breath test; uninspected motor vehicle; and aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree -- operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device. On Dec. 31 at 8:33 p.m. on Clinton Street Road in Bergen, Dowdell was arrested on the charges, arraigned and put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond. Dowdell is due in Bergen Town Court this afternoon (Jan. 2). The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Andrew John Rock, 32, of Judge Road, Oakfield, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. At 12:08 a.m. on Dec. 29 on Alleghany Road in Alabama, Rock was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop. The defendant allegedly possessed a quantity of marijuana in the glove compartment of the vehicle and a smoking pipe in the passenger door. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Parker, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Damian Michael-Edward Schoonmaker, 20, of Smith Street, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. At 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 31 on Lewiston Road in Oakfield, Schoonmaker was arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana inside his 2000 Buick LaSabre. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.