Law and Order: Ross Street man accused of injuring victim with blunt object, threatening another

Ryan Matthew Sharlow, 49, of Ross Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing with a weapon, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. At 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 28, deputies were dispatched to a residence on School Road in the Town of Stafford for a reported disturbance. Sharlow allegedly struck a victim with a blunt object, which caused physical injury, and he allegedly threatened another victim. He was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He is due in Stafford Town Court at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Shannon Gene Draper, 45, of Transit Road, Pavilion, was arrested after allegedly damaging another person's property following a domestic incident at 10 p.m. on Aug. 29 on Transit Road, Pavilion. He was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and released on his own recognizance after temporary orders of protection were issued for the victims. He is due in Pavilion Town Court at 3 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 3). The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alejandro, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Michael E. George, 56, of Lewiston Road, Oakfield, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under age 16 as passenger -- with a prior conviction within 10 years; DWI with previous convictions; and moving from lane unsafely. At 12:03 a.m. on Sept. 1, Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore conducted a traffic stop on Route 63 in the Town of Batavia. George was subsequently arrested, arraigned in Town of Batavia Court, and jailed in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,500 bond. He is due in Town of Batavia Court at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Jordan Lee Hull, 25, of Alpine Lane, Caledonia, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .18 percent or more; DWI; moving from lane unsafely; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle; and unsafe tire. He was arrested following the investigation of a motor-vehicle accident at 10:03 p.m. Aug. 31 on Circular Hill Road in Le Roy. He is due in Town of Le Roy Court on Sept. 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Swimline, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Jenna Lynn Josephite, 30, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree and promoting prison contraband in the second degree. At 8:35 a.m. on Aug. 29, Genesee County correctional officers were processing Josephite after her arrest in the City of Batavia for petit larceny. It is alleged that she knowingly and unlawfully entered the Genesee County Jail while in possession of contraband -- drug paraphernalia. This was a metal smoking pipe commonly used for narcotics. She is currently under supervision of NYS Parole for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. Parole was notified and a parole detainer was issued. Josephite was transported to Batavia City Court and arraigned, then jailed in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Correctional Officer D. Stone and Correctional Officer Philip Mangefrida.

Jeremiah D. Welchruth, 18, of Lockport, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; driving while intoxicated; and speeding. At 11:08 p.m. on Aug. 29, Welchruth was arrested on Main Road in Pembroke following a traffic stop. He was issued an appearance ticket for Sept. 19 in Pembroke Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

Christine Marie Hulme, 53, of Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; DWI -- operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; driving left of pavement markings; and operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone. Hulme was arrested at 10:18 p.m. on Aug. 30 on Sumner Road in Darien. She was issued an appearance ticket for Sept. 17 in Darien Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.

Bobby James Mulder, 40, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more, and driving while intoxicated. He was arrested at 3:48 a.m. on Aug. 31 on Lake Street in Le Roy after an investigation into a complaint of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Mulder was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Le Roy Town Court on Sept. 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jenna Ferrando.