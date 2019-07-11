Law and Order: Ross Street man accused of third-degree assault and threatening woman with fake gun

Salvatore M. Tornabene, 26, of Ross Street, Batavia, (inset photo right) is charged with third-degree assault. He was arrested following a domestic incident on Ross Street at 11:30 p.m. on July 1. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. Tornabene was due back in city court July 8.

Salvatore M. Tornabene, 26, of Ross Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and second-degree menacing. At 11:05 p.m. on July 6, Batavia police responded to Ross Street for a report of subjects fighting, possibly with weapons. He was arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman with an imitation pistol. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. Tornabene was due back in city court July 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Kyle Allan Hawley, 29, of South Lake Avenue, Bergen, is charged with: two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; possession of a hypodermic instrument; and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree. At 8:10 a.m. on July 10, the GC Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a larceny that just occurred at a business on West Main Street in the City of Batavia. The suspect vehicle was located entering the Thruway at the Exit 48 interchange. Hawley was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Following a search of the vehicle, and after allegedly observing stolen property in plain view, Hawley was found to allegedly possession two different kinds of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, arraigned in Batavia Town Court and processed, then released on appearance tickets. He is due back in town court on July 25. The investigation was assisted by members of the NYS Troopers and City of Batavia Police Department. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Mitchell Edward Bryan, 27, East Bethany -- Le Roy Road, Stafford, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated; DWI; driving left of pavement markings; moving from unsafely; and failure to keep right. At 12:12 a.m. on July 11, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigated a one-car accident on Bernd Road in the Town of Le Roy. The driver and sole occupant, Bryan, was arrested on the charges listed. He was driving northbound on Bernd Road when he cross over into the southbound lane and continued off the west shoulder, striking a tree. Further investigation allegedly revealed he had a BAC of .18 percent or higher. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in the Town of Le Roy Court on Aug. 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

David M. Raines, 37, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested at 7 p.m. on July 5 after an incident on Bank Street. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 16 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Peter Post.