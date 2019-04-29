Law and Order: Second teen arrested in Le Roy Village residential burglary case

A 16 year old was the second person arrested by the Le Roy Police Department relating to a residential burglary in the Village which occurred on March 4. The identity of the 16 year old, who was arrested on April 23, is being withheld as the arrest now falls under the New York State Raise the Age Laws. The 16 year old was charged with one count each of burglary in the second degree and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies. It is alleged that the 16 year old unlawfully entered a residence in the Village of Le Roy, while the tenants were away, and stole items worth more than $1,000. The first person arrested for this crime was 19-year-old Sylvan Grayson on March 25. Most of the property was recovered during the investigation. The 16 year old was issued a criminal summons to appear in the Genesee County Court "Youth Part" to face the charges.

Paul Chester Wapniewski, 63, of East Main Street, Batavia, was arrested after he allegedly entered another tenant's room on East Main Street in Batavia at 9:59 a.m. on April 25 and stole money. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court on charges of second-degree burglary and petit larceny and held without bail. He is due back in city court on May 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Batavia Police Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Matthew John Norstrand, 34, of Washington Street, Spencerport, is charged with: driving while ability impaired -- combined influence of drugs and alcohol; driving while intoxicated; refusal to take a breath test; operating a motor vehicle with improper plates; and driving with obstructed view. At 3:28 a.m., following a 9-1-1 hang-up call investigation, Norstrand was arrested on West Bergen Road in the Town of Le Roy. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Town of Le Roy Court on June 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Randy Robert Reiner, 24, of Washington Street, Akron, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unregistered motor vehicle; and no/inadequate muffler.At 10:04 p.m. on April 27, Reiner was stopped on Route 63 in the Town of Oakfield following the alleged observation of vehicle and traffic violation(s). He was given sobriety tests then transported to jail where Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Schildwaster, a Certified Drug Recognition Expert, administered a Drug Influence Evaluation. He was arrested, processed and released on appearance tickets for Town of Oakfield Court, where he is due on May 27. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Matthew Alan Olczak, 31, no address specified, of Clarence, is charged with: driving while impaired by drugs; failure to keep right; driving acorss hazard markings; and driving while intoxicated. He was arrested after a traffic stop on Main Road in the Town of Pembroke at 1:50 a.m. on April 24. He was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Pembroke Court on May 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein.

Heidi L. Harder, 43, of Montclair Avenue, Batavia, is charged with introducing prison contraband in the second degree. On April 16, Harder was arrested on an unrelated charge and transported to the Genesee County Jail. Upon arrival she was searched by a jail deputy and allegedly found to possess drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court on April 23 and jailed in lieu of $1,500 cash or bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Peter M. Glick, 21, of Woodward Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI -- common law; speeding; and moving from lane unsafely. Glick was allegedly found to be operating his vehicle while intoxicated after a traffic stop on Ellicott Street in Batavia at 8:57 p.m. on April 13. He was processed at Batavia police headquarters and is due in Batavia City Court on May 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Offier Mitchell Glick, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Donald M. Maskell III, 28, of Cook Road, Byron, is charged with driving while intoxicated -- common law, and no headlights. He was arrested at 2:11 a.m. on April 28 on Jefferson Square, Batavia, after he was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and allegedly was found to be operating his vehicle while intoxicated. He was processed at Batavia police headquarters and is due in Batavia City Court on May 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Virginia A. Marks, 40, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested at 11:33 a.m. on April 26 at the Dollar General store on East Main Street in Batavia following a shoplifting investigation. She was issued a computer-generated appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on April 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.