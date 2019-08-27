Law and Order: Sex offender from Florida accused of failing to register and falsifying form at GC Jail

Junior D. Benedict, 40, of West Bay Street, Englewood, Fla., is a registered sex offender charged with failure to report a change of address within 10 days -- a felony, and falsifying business records in the first degree, also a felony. At 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 25, Benedict was arrested following an investigation. He allegedly failed to register his change of address within 10 days to the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Sex Offender Registry. It is also alleged that he falsified a sex offender address change form at the Genesee County Jail, which is in the City of Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and put in jail without bail. He was due to return to Batavia Town Court on Aug. 25. He is scheduled to appear in the City of Batavia Court to answer the falsifying business records charge on Sept. 10. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre.

Carlos Daniel Dejesus, 20, of Clifford Avenue, Rochester, is charged with: two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; plate display violation; and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license. At 10:22 p.m. on Aug. 23, Dejesus was stopped on Route 490, mile marker 0.1 in Le Roy for allegedly not having a distinctive rear license plates displayed on his vehicle. It is alleged that he was subsequently found to be operating without a license. "Criminal indicators" were observed and the vehicle was searched. Dejesus's passenger, and Angelle L. Dreier, no age or address provided, was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. Both were allegedly found to possess cocaine and marijuana. They were issued appearance tickets for Town of Le Roy Court on Sept. 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen.