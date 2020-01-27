Law and Order: South Pearl Street man accused of making bomb threat at Batavia gas station

Robert William Devos, 31, of South Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with falsely reporting an incident in the second degree. On Jan. 26, Devos turned himself in at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on the pending charge. It stems from an incident that occurred at the Citgo Gas Station on Park Road in the Town of Batavia at 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. Devos allegedly reported to patrons and store staff that there was "an impending occurence of an explosion in the store." Devos was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released with a ticket to appear in Town of Batavia Court on Feb. 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by Deputy Jared Swimline.

Nanette Louise Kappus, 63, of Angling Road, Corfu, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated -- a BAC of .18 or higher; DWI; and driving left of pavement markings. Following a traffic complaint, Kappus was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Jan. 26 on Angling Road in Corfu. She was issued traffic tickets and is due in Town of Pembroke Court on Feb. 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by David Moore.

Aaron W. Smith, 32, who resides in Oakfield, was arrested by Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Harding on Route 39 in the Town of Castile on Jan. 25. He is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. While on patrol, Harding allegedly witnessed a passenger in Smith's vehicle, which was in front of the deputy's car, throw an item out of the moving vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated near Swyers Road. Smith was found to have two active suspensions on his driver's license out of Town of Alabama Court, where he is due at a later date. Smith's passenger was issued a citation for littering on a highway.

Octavio M. Tardy, 54, of Woodside Drive, Bergen, is charged with petit larceny. On Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m. Tardy was arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Dollar General Store at 412 E. Main St. in Batavia. Tardy was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Tuesday (Jan. 28). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Tonya M. Weber-Jackson, 35, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. On Jan. 20 at 7:35 p.m. Weber-Jackson was arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Dollar General Store at 412 E. Main St. in Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.