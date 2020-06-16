Law and Order: South Swan Street man accused of harassment, criminal contempt and attempted robbery

Shane H. Zimblis, 49, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree harassment; first-degree criminal contempt; and attempted robbery. Zimblis was arrested on June 11 for an incident that occurred at 11:30 p.m. June 10 on Bank Street in Batavia. No details provided. Following his arrest, Zimblis was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Jamie M. Cyr, 38, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Cyr was arrested on June 10 after an investigation into a stay away order of protection violation that allegedly occurred at 2:45 a.m. on June 10 on Bank Street. Following arraignment in Batavia City Court, Cyr was jailed with bail (amount(s) unspecified). Cyr is due in city court July 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Christopher Lindsay.

Michael Todd Showler, 48, of Trumbull Parkway, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Showler was arrested at 11:42 a.m. on June 13 on East Main Street after he allegedly violated on Order of Protection out of Batavia City Court. Showler was issued an appearance ticket and is due in city court on July 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Jaequele M. Tomlin, 25, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. On June 6, Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Tomlin after it was reported that he intentionally entered the roadway on Main Street in front of City Hall and allegedly obstructed traffic. Tomlin was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 21. Post was assisted in the case by Sgt. Eric Bolles.

Robert D. Wood, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree and resisting arrest. He was arrested at 3:15 p.m. on June 7 at Batavia City Centre after he allegedly attempted to prevent the city police officer from arresting another person. He was taken to Batavia Police Headquarters, issued an appearance ticket and released. He is due in Batavia City Court on July 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.