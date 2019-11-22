Law and Order: South Swan Street woman accused of criminal contempt and assault

Cynthia M. Mack, 52, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree assault. Mack was arrested at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 after an incident at a residence on South Swan Street. She allegedly punched a person in the face, causing a laceration. Mack has an order of protection against her. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. She was due to return to court on Nov. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.

Christina Elaine Taylor, 38, of South Academy Street, Medina, is charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding -- exceeding 55 mph. She was arrested at 12:50 a.m. on Nov. 21 on Alleghany Road in Alabama following a traffic stop. Taylor was issued appearance tickets and is due in Alabama Town Court on Dec. 18. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alejandro, assisted by Deputy Austin Heberlein.