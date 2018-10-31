Law and Order: Stafford man accused of burglary, strangulation, biting and DWI

David A. Leach Jr., 24, of Stafford, was arrested Oct. 20th by the Le Roy Police Department and charged with: first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; second-degree strangulation, a Class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; and third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. In the early morning hours of Oct. 20th, Le Roy police responded to the report of physical domestic incident in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect, later identified as Leach Jr., had fled the scene and was believed to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. It is alleged that Leach Jr. broke into a residence causing damage to property in the process, and once inside the residence a physical altercation occurred. During the altercation, Leach Jr. allegedly placed his hands around the victim’s neck, obstructing the breathing of the victim, and he bit the victim, causing physical injury. The defendant was subsequently located by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and faces additional charges. He was arraigned in the Le Roy Town Court and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. Leach Jr. is to return to the Le Roy Town Court at a later date to answer to the charges.

Heather M. Coates, 32, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, and charged with one count of hindering prosecution in the third degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, both Class A misdemeanors. On Oct. 25, the Le Roy Police Department assisted New York State Parole with attempting to locate Rob H. Hoag. New York State Parole received information that Hoag was allegedly at Coates’ residence and at the time there was a child under the age of 17 also present in the residence, in violation of Hoag’s parole conditions. Patrols responded to the residence and spoke with Coates, who allegedly made several statements to the patrols hindering their investigation to locate Hoag. During the investigation, Hoag allegedly jumped from a second-story window at the residence then fled from police on foot. The Le Roy Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police and DEC K9 Unit in an attempt to locate Hoag. To avoid capture, it is believed Hoag was picked up in a vehicle and then left the area. Hoag was not located on the date of the incident. Coates was arrested as a result of assisting Hoag from being located by the police as well allowing Hoag to be in the presence of a child under the age of 17. Hoag was located and taken into custody on Oct. 26 on parole violations. Hoag also has pending charges with the Le Roy Police Department as a result of the incident on Oct. 25. Coates was arraigned in the Le Roy Town Court and released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. Coates is to reappear in the Le Roy Town Court on Dec. 3.