Law and Order: Stafford man accused of spitting at nurse and public health official

Jordin Michael Schultz, 22, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with third-degree menacing and reckless endangerment in the second degree. It is alleged that Schultz spit at a nurse and public health official at 5:39 p.m. April 2 at a location in the 6200 block of Main Road in Stafford. The defendant is due to appear in Stafford Town Court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Brock Cummins, assisted by Kyle Krzemien.

Ronald M. Refermat, 35, of Broadway Road, Darien, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. At 11:30 a.m. on April 11, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Route 20 in Darien for a reported domestic incident. An investigation allegedly reveal that the defendant endangered the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released. The case was handled by Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Luis J. Santiago, 31, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. The arrested follows an investigation of a domestic incident that occurred on Edward Street in the City of Batavia at 2:49 p.m. on March 28. Santiago was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on May 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.