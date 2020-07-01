Law and Order: State Street man accused of burglarizing enclosed patio on Ellicott Avenue

Kevin M. Waleski Jr. (top photo), 32, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree burglary; fourth-degree criminal mischief; attempted criminal mischief; resisting arrest; and obstruction of governmental administration. Waleski was arrested after an incident at 2:35 a.m. on June 26 on Ellicott Avenue, Batavia, in which he was allegedly found inside the enclosed patio of a third party residence without permission. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court via Skype and jailed without bail. He is due to return to city court on Aug. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert, assisted by Officer Alec Roberts, as well as officers Arick Perkins and Josh Girvin.

Andre L. Roberts (above photo), 27, of Burrows Street, Rochester, is charged with: second-degree burglary; second-degree harassment -- physical contact; and criminal mischief in the fourth degree -- preventing emergency assistance; and obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree. Roberts was arrested at 9:11 p.m. on June 24 after allegedlyentering a dwelling on Willow Street in Batavia and attempting to prevent a resident from calling 9-1-1. He also allegedly resisted being detained by a police officer who arrived on scene. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Roberts is due back in city court on Aug. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Cowen Mitchell.

Darius Lamar Jones, 28, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree harassment; third-degree criminal mischief; and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. Jones was arrested after an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred at 7:15 a.m. May 11 on Summit Street in Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He is due in city court again on July 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Booker T. Ricks, 48, of North Lyon Street, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Ricks was arrested and charged following an investigation into an incident at 6:45 p.m. on June 25 in which two small children were observed climbing out of a second-story window, and onto the roof of a residence. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Sarah Patricia Lytle, 37, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt and criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon. On June 29 Lytle was arrested on the charges. It is alleged that at 3 p.m. on June 17 on Lewiston Road in Batavia that she attempted to buy a firearm while she was the subject of an order of protection, which prohibits her ability to do so. She was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Batavia Court and is due there on July 29. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Minuto.

Desmond R. Miller, 25, of East Bayard Street, Seneca Falls, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. Miller was arrested after an investigation into a motorcycle that was stolen at 3 p.m. on May 25 on Oak Street in Batavia. Miller was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in city court on Aug. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Jose A. Rivera, 33, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. Rivera was arrested at 3:43 p.m. on June 25 after he allegedly slashed the tires on a vehicle on Swan Street. He was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters, arraigned in Batavia City Court, then released. Rivera is due back in city court on Aug. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger.

A 17-year-old female resident of Batavia was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of fireworks. The arrest was made after police responded at 9:26 p.m. June 28 to State Street for multiple complaints about fireworks. Police allegedly located the teen and found her in possession of, and using, a Roman candle. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 29. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Matthew C. Olcott, 41, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, a violation. Jerwan B. McFarley, 34, of Lehigh Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, a violation. Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong conducted a traffic stop of a car that Olcott and McFarley were traveling in on Cedar Street in Batavia during the afternoon of June 29. It is alleged that Olcott was in possession of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and was driving with a suspended license. It is alleged that McFarley possessed crack cocaine and marijuana. Both defendants were arrested by members of the county's Local Drug Enforcement Task Force issued appearance tickets for City of Batavia Court.