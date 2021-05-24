Law and Order: State Street teen accused of providing indecent explicit material to a minor

Ermonie R. Schichler, 18, of State Street, Batavia, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. on May 17 and charged with disseminating indecent material to a minor in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a minor. It is alleged that she sent sexually explicit photos to a minor over a period of time. She was arraigned via Skype in Batavia City Court, then released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court later this afternoon (May 24).

Daniel J. DiFransecso, 39, of Libarty Street, Batavia was arrested at 5:48 p.m. May 9 and charged with second-degree harassment. It is alleged that on that day he verbally threatened to kill a person while banging on their window with a hockey stick. He was issued an appearance ticket for May 18 in Batavia City Court.

Robert Wood, 30, was arrested by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post at 3:45 p.m. May 19 in the City of Batavia (no address provided) and charged with first-degree criminal contempt. It is alleged that he had contact with a female who has an active stay away order of protection against him. Wood was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He was due to return May 20

Darren Ayrhart, 52, of North Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. May 19 and charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree burglary. It is alleged that he violated a stay away order of protection against him after a domestic incident on Dellinger Avenue in the City of Batavia. He was put in jail; no bail status provided. Ayrhart is due in city court on May 27.

Justin Thagard, 32, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. May 11 violating a court order of protection by being in the presence of the protected party -- he was allegedy found inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in the City of Batavia. Thagard was arraigned in Batavia City Court then put in jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond or $10,000 partially secured bond.

Eladio A. Wattles, 23, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. May 16 and charged with second-degree criminal contempt. It is alleged that he violated an order of protection by sitting inside a vehicle with the protected party. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court then released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due back in court June 24.

Adam T. Shipwash, 41, of West Main Street, Batavia, was arrested at on May 19 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court and charged with petit larceny. It is alleged that at 9 p.m. April 8 Shipwash stole money from a person on West Main Street. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court then released on his own recognizance. He is due to return to court June 17.

Michael L. Jackson Jr., 40, of East Main Street, Batavia, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. on East Main Street and charged with petit larceny. It is alleged that Jackson stole merchandise from a grocery store and was still present in the store's parking lot when a Batavia police officer arrived. He was taken into custody without incident then released on an appearance ticket for May 25 in Batavia City Court.