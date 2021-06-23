Law and Order: State Street woman accused of getting physical while trying to get her kids against court order

Rebbecca Storm Wissinger, 29, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with: endangering the welfare of a child; custodial interference in the second degree; and second-degree harassment. Wissinger was arrested at 5:03 p.m. June 21 after an incident at GC Social Services on East Main Street Road in Batavia. It is alleged that she became physical with a third party while trying to take custody of her children, against a GC Family Court order. Following her arrest, she was released with appearance tickets to be in Batavia Town Court June 24. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Hale, assisted by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Thomas Joseph Scheuerlein, 56, of Overlook Drive, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Following an incident at 4:48 p.m. June 21 in the Town of Batavia, Scheuerlein was arrested, arraigned in Alabama Town Court, then released. He is due in Genesee County Court on Aug. 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Grace Crystal Murray, 22, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal trespass. At 11:50 a.m. on June 23, Murray was arrested on a bench warrant and arraigned in Batavia City Court, then "returned" on her own recognizance. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Hoy.