Law and Order: State Street woman accused of stealing envelope from person at a local business with more than $1K in it

Diana Lynn Bloom, 62, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts fourth-degree grand larceny, which is a Class E felony: for allegedly taking property with a value greater than $1,000 and for allegedly taking it from a person. She was arrested on Aug. 3. It is alleged that at 1:49 p.m. on July 3 she stole an envelope full of money from the victim's pocket, while inside a business in the 100 block of West Main Street in the City of Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.

Marshawn J. Singletary, 38, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with: first-degree criminal contempt; third-degree menacing; and second-degree harassment. At 6:33 p.m. on Aug 6 on Oak Street, Singletary allegedly shoved a person who has a stay away order of protection against him and threatened that person with a vacuum cleaner. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail on $3,000 cash bail, $6,000 bond, or $12,000 partially secured bond. Singletary was due to return to court on Aug. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Miah Stevens.

Nateeka M. Gibson, 31, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. Gibson was located and arrested on three separate warrants for failure to appear in Batavia City Court. Gibson faces charges of second-degree harassment, third-degree robbery, and two counts of petit larceny. Gibson was transported to Batavia Police Headquarters, processed and released. He was due in city court Aug. 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Jimpce Jay Etienne, 44, of Warren Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Etienne was arrested at 8:36 p.m. on Aug. 8 on Warren Street after allegedly swinging a fist at the victim. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Edward R. Freida, 49, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Freida was arrested after an investigation into a shoplifting incident at 10:22 p.m. July 28 at the Kwik Fill gas station and convenience store at Jackson and Ellicott streets in the city. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.