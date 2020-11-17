Law and Order: Stringham Drive man faces eight felony drug charges

Joseph Allan Dean, 37, of Stringham Drive, Batavia, was arrested by the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force and members of the Batavia Police Department on Nov. 6. A Genesee County Court indictment warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the warrant, he is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, also a Class B felony. His arrest concluded an investigation into the transportation, sale and possession of cocaine in and around the City of Batavia. At the time of his arrest, Dean was allegedly found in possession of cocaine and other controlled substances. He was additionally charged with: criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell, a Class B felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree; possession of a narcotic drug -- one half ounce or more, a Class B felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a Class D felony; and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Dean was arraigned in Genesee County Court and Batavia City Court and then released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on Dec. 7. The Genesee County District Attorney's assisted in the investigation.

Kyle Douglas Clark, 30, of Fletcher Street, Tonawanda, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. At 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, Clark was arrested on Park Road in Batavia. It is alleged that Clark physically abused a staff member after an altercation at a hotel on Park Road. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Nicolas Chamoun.

Toby Matthew Cappotelli, 39, of Beadle Road, Brockport, is charge with: Felony driving while intoxicated; felony DWI with a BAC of .18 percent or more; moving from lane unsafely; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and speed not reasonable and prudent. He was arrested at 4:42 p.m. on Nov. 16 on North Street Road, Le Roy, after an investigation into a single-vehicle accident. He was issued traffic tickets returnable to Le Roy Town Court on Dec. 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.