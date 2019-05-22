Law and Order: Swamp Road man accused of breaking into Byron home, stealing welder and car

Peter J. Gravante Jr., 30, of Swamp Road, Byron, is charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny in the fourth degree, both felonies, and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor. At 5:48 p.m. on May 20 on Townline Road, Byron, Gravante allegedly forcefully entered a residence through a window. He then allegedly stole a welder from the garage and took keys to a vehicle in the driveway. He subsequently allegedly took the car from the residence. The property he is accused of stealing was recovered in Rochester. The defendant was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond. He is due in Byron Town Court on June 3. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Henning, assisted by Deputy Richard Schildwaster, Deputy Jenna Ferrando, Deputy Kevin Forsyth, and investigators Christopher Parker, Howard Carlson and Chad Minuto.

Colby Le-andrew Ellis, 30, of West Academy Street, Albion, is charged with: endangering the welfare of a child; fourth-degree criminal mischief; second-degree harassment; and third-degree criminal mischief. Ellis was arrested on May 20 after a domestic incident at 3:30 p.m. on May 14 on Old Creek Road in Alexander. He allegedly: damaged property that did not belong to him; endangered the welfare of a child; and struck the victim in the face with his hand. He was arraigned in Town of Alexander Court, then released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Ellis is due back in court on June 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien.