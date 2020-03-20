Law and Order: Teen trio charged with disorderly conduct after fight in cafeteria at BHS

Christopher Lopez Torres, 18, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. According to the police report, Lopez Torres, Irelyn Curry (no age or address provided) and a 17-year-old female were arrested on the same charge after a fight during lunch at the Batavia High School Cafeteria at 1 p.m. on March 5. They were issued appearance tickets and are due in Bataviia City Court on March 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis.

Shawn P. Wilbur, 22, no permanent address, is charged with: second-degree criminal impersonation; second-degree harassment; and third-degree criminal mischief. Wilbur was arrested after a domestic incident at 1:30 a.m. on March 15 in the 100 block of West Main Street, Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court later that morning at released on his own recognizance. the defendant was due back in city court March 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Jordan McGinnis.

Robert A. Bell Jr., 41, of Plymouth Rock Road, Albuquerue, N.M., is charged with: criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree; operation of a vehicle without Inspection Certificate; and unlicensed driver. Bell was arrested after a traffic stop at 1:21 p.m. on March 13 on East Main Street in Batavia and he was allegedly identified as the driver of a stolen vehicle reported in Depew. Following his arraignment in Batavia City Court, he was turned over to the Depew Police Department for additional charges. He is due back in city court at a later date (unspecified). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Steven Michael Lindner, 47, of West Main Street, Batavia, was arrested on a Batavia City Court bench warrant for petit larceny after he was located during a traffic stop on State Street Road in Batavia. He was due in city court on March 19. The charge stems a larceny complaint at Dollar General on East Main Street in Batavia on Sept. 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider.