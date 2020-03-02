Law and Order: Teenage girl living on Jerome Place accused of striking police officer

A 17-year-old female who lives on Jerome Place in Batavia is charged with second-degree harassment. She is accused of striking a Batavia Police officer during an incident at 12:27 p.m. Jan. 24 on Central Avenue in Batavia. At 1:56 p.m. on Feb. 27, she was arrested, processed and released with an appearance ticket. She is due in Batavia City Court on at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 for arraignment. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Austin Hedges.

Kyle Christopher Madden, 27, of Lake Street Road, Le Roy, is charged with: grand larceny in the third degree; first-degree identity theft; and second-degree criminal impersonation. On Feb. 1, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of stolen credit card information from an apartment in the 8000 block of Lake Street Road in Le Roy, which was used to purchase merchandise online on Jan. 19. An investigation allegedly revealed the defendant stole property exceeding $3,000 and acted as the person who owned the credit card in an attempt to defraud the victim, and did this using internet websites. The defendant was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court Feb. 28 and released. He is due back in court at a later date. The case was handled by Deputy Kevin McCarthy, assisted by Investigator Christopher Parker.

Nateeka M. Gibson, 30, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with robbery in the third degree and second-degree harassment. She was arrested Feb. 21 and arraigned in Batavia City Court following an investigation of an incident that occurred at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 on Washington Avenue in Batavia. She was released on her own recognizance and is to return to city court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Austin Hedges.

William T. Hughes, 63, of South Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt. On Feb. 25, Hughes was arrested after a domestic incident at 10:01 p.m. on South Spruce Street, wherein it is alleged Hughes violated an order of protection. He was arraigned on Feb. 26 an held without bail. He is due in Batavia City Court on March 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Eric Bolles.

Michael Douglas Busch, 20, of Elm Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Busch was arrested Feb. 27 after the investigation of an employee at Walmart in Batavia. Busch allegedly stole a total of $440 from Jan. 27 to Feb. 18 from Walmart cash registers while working there. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on March 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.