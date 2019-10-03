Law and Order: Thorpe Street woman accused of playing loud music at nearly midnight on Monday

Nikkia Marie Blackshear, 22, of Thorpe Street, Batavia, is charged with making unnecessary noise. On Oct. 1, Batavia police responded to Thorpe Street for the report of loud noise which occurred at 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 30. Blackshear was subsequently issued an appearance ticket for allegedly playing loud music. She is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.

Rae C. Cook, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and resisting arrest. Cook is accused of petit larceny at 2:59 p.m. on Sept. 26 on Ellicott Street in Batavia. On Oct. 1 she was located and allegedly fought with a police officer, resisting her arrest. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Oct. 1 and was due back in court this morning (Oct. 3). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Wendy L. Root, 50, of Quaker Hill Road, Albion, is charged with petit larceny. Root was arrested after she was allegedly caught shoplifting from a business on East Main Street in Batavia at 4:33 p.m. on Oct. 1. Root was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Kody Anne Wenzel, 27, of Lewis Place, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Wenzel was arrested following an investigation. It is alleged that she stole merchandise at 11:25 a.m. on Sept. 25 from a business on East Main Street in the City of Batavia. Wenzel was issued a computer-generated appearance ticket and released. She was instructed to be processed at Genesee County Jail prior to her Oct. 1 appearance in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.