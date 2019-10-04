Law and Order: Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop at Ross and East Avenue

Gabrielle M. Chaplin, 28, of Porter Avenue, Batavia, and Trevon L. Armstrong, 34, of Denio Street, Batavia, and Darius L. Jones, 27, of Exchange Street, Attica, are charged with several crimes in connection with a traffic stop of a single vehicle at 12:22 p.m. on Oct. 2 at East Avenue and Ross Street in the City of Batavia. An investigation pursuant to a traffic stop for failing to signal a turn, allegedly revealed that marijuana, oxycodone and a loaded hangun were inside the vehicle. A 10-month-old child was allegedly in the back seat and not properly secured in a child-restraint seat; the child was also allegedly in proximity to the handgun. All subjects were arraigned in Batavia City Court and all were to appear again in court Thursday morning (Oct. 3). All are charged with: criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor; endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. In addition, Jones is charged with exposure of a person, a violation. And Chaplin is also charged with failure to give notice, a traffic infraction, and improper/no child restraint, another traffic infraction. Armstrong and Jones were jailed without bail; Chaplin was jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. The incident was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Christopher Parker, assisted by Deputy Christopher Erion and K-9 "Frankie," Sgt. Michael Lute, Sgt. James Diehl, Investigator Ronald Welker, Det. James DeFreze, and Batavia Police officers Felicia DeGroot, Jordan McGinnis, Stephen Cronmiller, Mitchell Cowen and Adam Tucker.

Jeffrey D. Hart, 40, of Sumner Road, Corfu, is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree; driving while intoxicated; DWI -- with a BAC of .08 percent or more; speeding; and refusal to take a breath test. On Oct. 3 following a traffic stop at 9:55 p.m. on Route 77 in the Village of Corfu, Hart was arrested. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due on Pembroke Town Court on Oct. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Saile.