Law and Order: Three arrests for impaired driving, one for criminal mischief, one for petit larceny

Matthew Michael Maniace, 38, of Fargo Road, Bethany, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs, with a prior conviction within the last 10 years; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree; and moving from lane unsafely. He was arrested Dec. 2 on the charges that stem from an accident that occurred at 11:37 p.m. on Sept. 8 on Prole Road Extension, Stafford. After an investigation and toxicology results, it is alleged that Maniace drove a vehicle while his ability to do so was impaired by drugs, resulting in a motor-vehicle accident. It is also alleged that he possessed drugs at the time and attempted to flee from deputies on foot. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, assisted by Deputy David Moore.

Michael Jeffrey Vogt, 40, of Albert Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or more; no front license place; and failure to keep right. Vogt was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Nov. 26 on Main Road in Pembroke. He was issued traffic tickets and is due in Pembroke Town Court on Dec. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Jordan Alejandro.

Victor H. Montanez, 48, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with four violations: driving while intoxicated; driving with a BAC of .08 percent or more; moving from lane unsafely; and speed exceeding 55 mph. He was arrested at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 28 on Lake Street Road in Le Roy. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Le Roy Police Officer Steven Cappotelli.

Preston Scott Daigler, 22, of South Pearl Street, Oakfield, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. At 3:49 a.m. on Nov. 26, Daigler was arrested on the charge after allegedly punching out a back window of a vehicle in the driveway on South Pearl Street in Oakfield. He was arraigned virtually in Oakfield Town Court and is due in Genesee County Court on Jan. 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.

Matthew Michael Maniace, 38, of Fargo Road, Bethany, is charged with petit larceny. On Dec. 2 Maniace was arrested. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. on Fargo Road in Bethany the defendant agreed to repair parts of the victim's truck. While in possession of the truck, he allegedly took the keys and a tow hitch from the truck and never returned the items to the victim. Maniace was arraigned in Bethany Town Court and issued an appearance ticket to return on Dec. 22. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.