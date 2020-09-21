Law and Order: Three men from outside Genesee County arrested on DWI charges

Andrew Theodore Pape, 31, of Chili Riga Road, Churchville, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration; refusal to take a breath test; unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree; and moving from lane unsafely. Pape was arrested at 9:49 pm. Sept. 18 on Jerico Road in Bergen following the investigation of a property damage accident that occurred at 9:10 p.m. He was issued appearance tickets for Nov. 4 in Bergen Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Jacob William Cobti, 18, of Burdick Road, Akron, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by alcohol; refusal to take a breath test; and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. On. Sept. 20 at 7:54 a.m., Cobti was arrested after an investigation of a disabled vehicle on Alleghany Road in Pembroke. He was issued traffic tickets and released. He is due in Pembroke Town Court on Oct. 21. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.

David Gerard Sankel, 68, of Spencerport Road, Spencerport, is charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test. He was arrested at 12:55 a.m. on Sept. 19 on South Lake Road in Le Roy after an investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Sankel was issued appearance tickets and is due in Town of Le Roy Court on Oct. 6. The case was handled by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.